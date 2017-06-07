

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index declined to a five-month low in April, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell to 104.5 in April from 105.7 in March.



The reading was expected to fall more sharply to 104.3. This was the lowest score since November 2016.



Meanwhile, the coincident index that reflects the current economic activity climbed to 117.7 from 114.4 in the previous month. The reading was also above the expected level of 117.5.



The lagging index declined to 116.2 in April from 116.7 in March.



