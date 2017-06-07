Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Aroundtown Property Holdings Plc. / Miscellaneous - Low Priority Aroundtown Property Holdings Plc. announces first quarter 2017 results: strong start to the year as robust portfolio growth maintained and operational results continue to climb 07-Jun-2017 / 07:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *CORPORATE NEWS THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS * *AROUNDTOWN ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2017 RESULTS: STRONG START TO THE YEAR AS ROBUST PORTFOLIO GROWTH MAINTAINED AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS CONTINUE TO CLIMB* - *Rental and operating income* in the first three months of 2017 at *EUR114 million*, increased +*128%* YOY - *Adjusted EBITDA* growth of +*75%* to *EUR93 million* from EUR53 million in Q1 2016 - *Net profit* amounted to *EUR247* *million *from EUR230 million in Q1 2016 - *EPS* (basic) at *EUR0.33 *(Q1 2016: EUR0.27); diluted EPS at *EUR0.26* (Q1 2016: EUR0.21) - *FFO I* increased *82%* to *EUR59 million* compared to EUR33 million in Q1 2016 - *FFO I per share* increased to *EUR0.09*, up *80%* from EUR0.05 in first quarter of 2016 - *EPRA NAV including perpetual notes* of *EUR4.8 billion *as of March 31, 2017, amounting to *EUR6 per share, *up *11% *from YE 2016 *- EPRA NAV *of *EUR4.2 billion *as of March 31, 2017, amounting to *EUR5.2 per share, *up *6% *from YE 2016 *- Investment property* amounted at the end of March 2017 to *EUR5.8 billion*, an increase of *+16%* from EUR5 billion at year-end 2016 - Total assets grew by *+16%* from EUR8.1 billion at year-end 2016 to *EUR9.4* *billion* - Retaining conservative leverage with an *LTV* of *42%* as of March 2017; down to *33%* on a pro forma basis following the equity capital raise in May 2017 and conversion of in-the-money convertible bonds - Strong financial profile resulting in high cover ratios with an Interest Coverage Ratio of *5.6x* and Debt Service Coverage Ratio of *3.9x* in first quarter 2017 - Equity ratio stable at *46%,* increasing to *51%* on a pro forma basis - Cash and liquid assets at *EUR868* million as of March 2017. This significant level of liquidity provides for ample financial headroom and fuels the acquisition pipeline as attractive opportunities are sourced. *- *External portfolio growth supplemented by strong organic growth with like-for-like occupancy increase of *+2.2%* and like-for-like in-place rent increase of *+3.9%* _7 June 2017._ *Aroundtown continues to achieve progress on multiple fronts * AT started 2017 strong with substantial year-over-year development and with important strategic initiatives in the pipeline. On June 2, 2017, the Company's shares were uplisted to the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Additionally, AT is in process of re-domiciling the corporate seat to Luxembourg and continuing as a Luxembourg corporation, expected to be completed in the coming months. These transitions reflect the growth of the Company as a whole and are expected to further increase market visibility, the liquidity and tradability of AT's shares, and facilitate the expansion of the investor base through a larger investor pool. Additionally, these milestones will provide opportunities for inclusion in major European stock indices, such as the DAX family and EPRA indices, and follows last month's uplisting to the Prime Standard of Aroundtown's strategic investment, Grand City Properties SA. *A solid and diversified capital structure serving as a base towards continued growth* The strong growth experienced by AT in recent years is supported by a strong and well balanced capital structure and backed by conservative financial policies, with a current LTV of 33% on a pro forma basis. Having already established access to various European equity and debt markets, AT has now also successfully accessed Asian capital markets with the issuance of USD 450 million straight bonds, as the Company's visibility among global investors continues to grow. To solidify the existing equity base, AT issued equity capital totaling EUR426 million in May 2017 and successfully converted the EUR450m convertible bond Series B into additional fresh equity. This resulted in a pro forma LTV of 33%. The Q1 2017 financial report is available on the Company's website: http://www.aroundtownholdings.com/downloads.html [1] *About the Company* Aroundtown Property Holdings Plc (trading symbol: AT1 on Frankfurt Stock Exchange/Xetra) is a specialist real estate company focused on value-add income generating properties primarily in the German real estate markets. Aroundtown Property Holdings Plc (ISIN: CY0105562116) is a public limited liability company incorporated in 2004 under the laws of Cyprus, having its registered office at Artemidos & Nikou Dimitriou, 54 B, 6027, Larnaca, Cyprus (registered number HE148223). *Contact:* Timothy Wright T: +357-2420-1312 E: info@aroundtownholdings.com www.aroundtownholdings.com [2] *Disclaimer: * THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES. THE SECURITIES MENTIONED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE 'SECURITIES ACT'), AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT. THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY CONTAIN PROJECTIONS OR ESTIMATES RELATING TO PLANS AND OBJECTIVES RELATING TO OUR FUTURE OPERATIONS, PRODUCTS, OR SERVICES, FUTURE FINANCIAL RESULTS, OR ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING OR RELATING TO ANY SUCH STATEMENTS, EACH OF WHICH CONSTITUTES A FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES, MANY OF WHICH ARE BEYOND THE CONTROL OF AROUNDTOWN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC. ACTUAL RESULTS COULD DIFFER MATERIALLY, DEPENDING ON A NUMBER OF FACTORS. Artemidos & Nikou Dimitriou, 54 B 6027 Larnaca Cyprus Phone: +357 2420 1312 E-mail: info@aroundtownholdings.com Internet: www.aroundtownholdings.com ISIN: CY0105562116, XS1508392625, XS1227093611, XS1336607715, XS1403685636, XS1449707055, XS1532877757, XS1540071724, XS1586386739 WKN: A14QGA, A1871P, A1Z07A, A18V71, A180VY, A1839S, A1899S, A19A2V Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart; Dublin, Paris Category Code: MSCL TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 4272 End of Announcement EQS News Service 580909 07-Jun-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=666cd80f55d78fe8df6a48985b881e23&application_id=580909&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4345d7aea553619c4df169c105a35861&application_id=580909&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

