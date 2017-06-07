

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's inflation rose marginally in May, data from Statistics Estonia showed Wednesday.



Inflation rose slightly to 3.3 percent in May from 3.2 percent in April. Cost of goods advanced 3.8 percent and that of services increased 2.4 percent.



The statistical office said the consumer price index was affected the most by the 6.1 percent more expensive food and non-alcoholic beverages, which contributed more than 40 percent of the total growth.



Transport cost increased 4 percent clothing and footwear by 2.5 percent. Meanwhile, cost of communication declined 4.1 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices climbed 0.2 percent versus 0.3 percent rise in the previous month.



