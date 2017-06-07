

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - Dish Network has been ordered to pay $280 million in penalties to the U.S. government and four states as part of a robocall telemarketing lawsuit.



Dish reportedly plans to appeal the ruling.



US District Judge Sue Myerscough for the Central Illinois District awarded the penalties to the satellite TV provider for violating laws regarding the national Do Not Call registry. The company needs to pay $168 million to the US government and $112 million to four states of California, Illinois, North Carolina and Ohio.



The judge also prohibited the company from violating do-not-call laws going forward. The judge also ruled that Dish should create a long-term plan to ensure its compliance with the Do Not Call laws.



In the court's opinion Monday, Myerscough noted that Dish made millions and millions of calls using robocalls to consumers on do-not-call lists.



Myerscough wrote, 'The evidence supports the conclusion that the pressure needs to be maintained to keep Dish's marketing personnel from reverting to their practice of trying to get around the rules.'



It was in 2009 that the Federal Trade Commission sued Dish, alleging the company violated the federal Telemarketing Sales Rule by making more than 55 million illegal calls. The complaint was filed jointly with attorneys general from the four states.



The fines and damages awarded by the judge may be the largest monetary judgment for telemarketing violations, the reports noted.



