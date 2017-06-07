Regulatory News:

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Paris:ALNOX), a biotechnology company whose core focus is on improving cancer treatment by targeting the tumor microenvironment, announced today that the annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) is convened at 13.30 hours (CET) on June 27, 2017 at the offices of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, Strawinskylaan 10, 1077 XZ in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The 2016 annual statutory accounts including the annual report, a formal notice convening the AGM, the agenda of the AGM, the explanatory notes to the agenda, the instructions to participate and vote at the AGM, and other AGM documents have now been published on the Company's website (www.noxxon.com).

These documents will also be available at the company's offices at Max-Dohrn-Straße 8-10, 10589 Berlin, Germany, for shareholders and persons entitled to attend the meeting who, upon request, will receive a copy free of charge.

The board of directors has decided that it will apply a registration date for the determination of the persons entitled to attend and to vote at the AGM, which date is the 28th day prior to the AGM pursuant to Dutch law. To be eligible to attend and to vote at the AGM, persons must be registered as shareholder in one of the administration records of the intermediaries that are (indirectly) participants in Euroclear France on May 30, 2017 (the "Registration Date") after all debit and credit entries have been handled as per the Registration Date.

About NOXXON

NOXXON Pharma N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on cancer treatment. NOXXON's goal is to significantly enhance the effectiveness of cancer treatments including immuno-oncology approaches (such as immune checkpoint inhibitors) and current standards of care (such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy). NOXXON's Spiegelmer platform has generated a proprietary pipeline of clinical-stage product candidates including its lead cancer drug candidate NOX-A12, which is the subject of a clinical immuno-oncology collaboration agreement with Merck Co. MSD (NYSE: MRK) to study NOX-A12 combined with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic and colorectal cancer. NOXXON is supported by a strong group of leading international investors, including TVM Capital, Sofinnova Partners, Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners, DEWB, NGN and Seventure. NOXXON has its statutory seat in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and its office in Berlin, Germany. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this communication contain formulations or terms referring to the future or future developments, as well as negations of such formulations or terms, or similar terminology. These are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all information in this communication regarding planned or future results of business segments, financial indicators, developments of the financial situation or other financial or statistical data contains such forward-looking statements. The company cautions prospective investors not to rely on such forward-looking statements as certain prognoses of actual future events and developments. The company is neither responsible nor liable for updating such information, which only represents the state of affairs on the day of publication.

