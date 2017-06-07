Deer Jet partners with Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts for its 787 Dream Jet "Europe Dream Journeys"

BEIJING, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- After the success of its first "Hong Kong to Tahiti Dream Journey", Deer Jet has partnered with Hilton Hotels Worldwide, part of parent HNA Group's portfolio of luxury hospitality brands, to include exclusive luxury hospitality services in its bespoke travel itineraries on board the 787 Dream Jet.

The result of the Deer Jet and Hilton partnership is to offer premium business travelers on the new itineraries Hong Kong to Paris and Hong Kong to Rome with seven complimentary nights at the luxurious presidential suites of assorted Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts properties in Paris and Rome.

Aboard the 787 Dream Jet guests are surrounded by contemporary art and oriental hospitality richness on non-stop return flights from Hong Kong to Paris or Rome. Upon arrival, guests enter the universe of elegant furnishings, stunning views of private gardens, and Art Deco of the Waldorf Astoria hotels.

In Paris, Deer Jet's concierge arranges cultural luxury private tours with a unique selection of galleries, museums, restaurants, limousines and yachts for travelers to discover the city's hidden gems only known by selected few and to enjoy the French "Art de Vivre".

In Rome, Deer Jet welcomes guests in a refined, modern atmosphere with its dedicated staff, and arranges private visits to stunning art galleries and historic monuments and landmarks, highlighting the cultural heritage of the Italian capital.

Deer Jet took over the management of the Hong Kong-based 787 Dream Jet inSeptember 2016. The aircraft, with its 220 sqm (2,368 sqft) cabin, is equipped with a range of top-end amenities and entertainment options, and includes private spaces for guests, crew and service staff. The aircraft is operated under the BAS Guernsey Limited registry and marketed for private charters worldwide.

With the Dream Jet, Deer Jet plans to fly business travelers from one extraordinary destination to the next one. The company had announced adding a second BBJ 787 VVIP to its managed fleet in the near future as part of its plans to form the largest "Dream Jet Fleet" in the world.

