Andalas Energy and Power Plc - Admission of Placing Shares & Total Voting Rights

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Andalas Energy and Power Plc / Index: AIM / Epic: ADL / Sector: Oil & Gas

7 June 2017

Andalas Energy and Power Plc ('Andalas', or the 'Company')

Admission of Tranche 2 Placing Shares & Total Voting Rights

Further to its announcement dated 23 May 2017 (the 'Announcement'), Andalas confirms that the Tranche 2 Placing Shares, comprising 50,000,000 Placing Shares (as defined in the Announcement), is expected to occur and trading in the Tranche 2 Placing Shares is expected to commence at 8.00 am today, 7 June 2017.

Following Admission of the Tranche 2 Placing Shares, the Company will have an enlarged issued share capital of 3,093,167,975 ordinary shares and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.andalasenergy.co.uk or contact: