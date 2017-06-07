sprite-preloader
FERRATUM OYJ: Notification of transactions in own shares

Helsinki/Berlin, 7 June 2017 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN A1W9NS) ("Ferratum") publishes this announcement pursuant to Chapter 8, Section 2 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act.

 
 
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
 
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: LL Capital Investments OÜ
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
 
(1):Closely associated person
Name: Liigus, Lea
Position: Member of the Board
 
Issuer: Ferratum Oyj
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
 
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20170606202214_4
____________________________________________
 
Transaction date: 02.06.2017
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
 
 
Transaction Details
(1): Volume: 15000 Unit price: 20.60000 EUR
 
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 15000 Volume weighted average price: 20.60000 EUR
 
 

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum is an international provider of consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum is a pioneer in the fields of financial technology and mobile lending and has expanded rapidly to operate in 23 countries. Ferratum's customers utilize digital media to apply for consumer credit in amounts varying between EUR 25 and EUR 5,000 and small businesses instalment loans up to EUR 100,000 with a term of six to twelve months.  Led by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has more than 1.6 million active and former customers who have been granted one or more loans in the past (as at 31 December 2016).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

 

Contacts:

Ferratum Group  

Dr. Clemens Krause, CFO  

T: +49 30 88715308

F: +49 30 88715309

E: clemens.krause@ferratum.com

 

Ferratum Group

Paul Wasastjerna

Head of Investor Relations

T: +358 40 7248247

F: +358 20 741 1614

E: paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com

  

European media enquiries:

Edelman.ergo, A Daniel J Edelman Company

Alexander Schmidt | Andreas Martin

T: +49 69 27 13 89 26

E: Alexander.Schmidt@edelmanergo.com

E: Andreas.Martin@edelmanergo.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: FERRATUM OYJ via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)