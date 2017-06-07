SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT), a leading global technology distributor, has been recognized for its outstanding technical and business performance at the Micron Technology Awards. Avnet Asia Pacific picked up the 2016 Most Valuable Player and Best Demand Creation awards, while Avnet Taiwan won Best Field Application Engineers Service 2016.

This marks the second year of Micron Technology's awards program which recognizes distributors supporting the company's overall business growth, success and demand creation.

"Micron is a world leader in memory and semiconductor technology and a valued supplier partner to Avnet. These awards -- which are based on Micron's sales numbers for 2016 and its extensive solutions capabilities -- are important indicators of our Asia Pacific teams' ability to support tech suppliers, like Micron. We're committed to creating end-to-end solutions that meet current market trends and demand," said Frederick Fu, President in Asia Pacific, Avnet.

We're very pleased to award the title of 2016 Most Valuable Player and Best Demand Creation awards to Avnet," said Lorenzo Ponzanelli, Senior Director of Worldwide Distribution, Micron Technology Inc. "Avnet provides us with a powerful combination of demand creation focus, technical resources investment with supporting design capabilities in solution development for amongst our customers."

"We are currently seeing vast leaps forward in automation capabilities, smart and connected devices are transforming every industry and there is tremendous growth in IoT driven applications. Our team plays an integral role in helping customers take advantage of these new tech capabilities and components, designing them into market specific applications," commented Fu. "We look forward to further evolving our strong partnership with Micron Technology, particularly as we continue to expand our IoT business in the region."

Avnet's position at the heart of the technology supply chain allows the company to design, make, supply and deliver for customers of every size in every corner of the world. The services span the entire spectrum of the technology product lifecycle -- whether the product is still a notion on a napkin, already in production or at any point in between.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

Micron Technology is a world leader in innovative memory solutions. Through our global brands -- Micron, Crucial®, Lexar® and Ballistix® -- our broad portfolio of high-performance memory technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash and 3D XPoint™ memory, is transforming how the world uses information. Backed by more than 35 years of technology leadership, Micron's memory solutions enable the world's most innovative computing, consumer, enterprise storage, data center, mobile, embedded, and automotive applications. Micron's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit micron.com.

About Avnet

From idea to design and from prototype to production, Avnet supports customers at each stage of a product's lifecycle. A comprehensive portfolio of design and supply chain services makes Avnet the go-to guide for innovators who set the pace for technological change. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

