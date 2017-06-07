

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's factory orders for April in the pre-European session on Wednesday at 2:00 am ET. Economists expect orders to fall 0.3 percent on month in April, reversing a 1 percent rise in March.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the Swiss franc, it fell against the pound. Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the euro held steady.



As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8727 against the pound, 1.0852 against the Swiss franc, 1.1266 against the U.S. dollar and 123.38 against the yen.



