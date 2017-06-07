Regulatory News:

Cardety (Paris:CARD) and Carmila, signed on April 4, 2017 a merger agreement in order to create a major listed property company dedicated to promoting and developing local-leading shopping centres in France, Spain and Italy, benefitting from a strategic partnership with the Carrefour Group, one of the World's largest retailers and leading player in Europe.

The merger will be submitted for approval to Carmila and Cardety's respective shareholders in General Meetings to be held on June 12, 2017.

On a pro forma basis as of March 31, 2017, EPRA NAV of the combined entity was Euro 2,952 million versus Euro 2,818 million as of December 31, 2016, up +134 million euros or +5.0%

Q1 and Q3 appraisal campaigns are limited reviews aiming at identifying significant changes having occurred. Changes of value this quarter were mainly concentrated on the Spanish assets: to take into account recent significant transactions in Spain, the appraisers increased the value of the four main assets in the Spanish portfolio.

As a consequence, the average potential yield of the combined portfolio decreased by 0.1 point to 5.8% versus 5.9% as of December 31, 2016

Shareholders' equity, group share was up +128M euros driven by the following items:

Pro forma appraisal values of assets improving by Euro +41 million in Q1 2017;

in Q1 2017; The recognition of margins on extension projects 1 launched in early 2017 or late 2016, notably in Biarritz, Evreux, and Crêches sur Saone in France and Turino (Nichelino) in Italy for Euro 56 million . No margin was included on Carmila's projects in December 31, 2016 proforma NAV;

launched in early 2017 or late 2016, notably in Biarritz, Evreux, and Crêches sur Saone in France and Turino (Nichelino) in Italy for . No margin was included on Carmila's projects in December 31, 2016 proforma NAV; Deferred taxes on Spanish and Italian assets related to the above items Euro -9 million;

Q1 2017 pro forma recurring earnings of Euro 42 million

of Euro Other items: Euro -2 million.

After deduction of the remaining part of the 2016 dividend to be paid by both Carmila and Cardety to their respective shareholders in Q2 2017, Proforma EPRA NAV per share fully diluted as of March 31, 2017 was Euro 27.08 up +5,0% over the quarter.

1 Investment Property Under Construction or IPUC

Detailed calculation is presented below:

EPRA NAV (excluding transfer taxes) 31.03.2017 31.03.2017 adjustments 31.03.2017 31.12.2016 31.12.2016 adjustments 31.12.2016 (in thousands of euros) Cardety Carmila (1) Proforma Cardety Carmila Proforma Shareholder's equity Group share 117 873 2 768 827 -70 847 2 815 853 115 724 2 642 772 -70 846 2 687 650 Elimination of the Fair Value adjustement of hedging instruments 18 864 18 864 22 113 22 113 Reversion of the deferred income tax on potential capital gains 59 361 59 361 57 889 57 889 Transfer tax optimisation 57 842 57 842 50 289 50 289 EPRA NAV (excluding transfer taxes) 117 873 2 904 894 -70 847 2 951 920 115 724 2 773 063 -70 846 2 817 941 Average fully diluted number of shares over the period 4 279 783 312 510 830 3 839 069 309 866 458 EPRA NAV per average share (in euros) 27,54 9,30 30,14 8,95 Outstanding number of shares at period end 4 316 678 313 654 694 109 014 868 4 316 678 313 654 696 108 868 229 EPRA NAV per outstanding share at period end (in euros) 27,31 9,26 26,81 8,84 Fully diluted number of shares at period end 4 316 678 314 094 571 109 014 868 4 316 678 314 094 571 109 014 868 EPRA NAV per share fully diluted at period end (in euros) 27,31 9,25 26,81 8,83 EPRA NAV per share fully diluted after distribution of 2016 dividend (in euros) 25,43 9,05 27,08 24,93 8,63 25,85 (1) Mainly remaining 2016 Dividend to be paid

This pro forma financial information is indicative and preliminary. The work of the statutory auditors is under way.

Carmila and Cardety brings to the attention that these figures supplement the prospects and forecasts for the period 2017-2020 contained in the information document (Document E) in paragraph 12 of its annex, prepared in the framework of the proposed merger between the two companies and registered by the AMF on May 5, 2017 under the visa E. 17-040.

About Carmila

Carmila was founded on April 16, 2014 by Carrefour and large institutional investors with the objective to regenerate and extract value on shopping centers anchored by Carrefour stores in France, Spain and Italy. Its portfolio consisted, as at December 31, 2016, of 194 shopping centres in France, Spain and Italy, mostly leaders in their catchment areas, and valued at Euro 5.2 billion. Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the expertise dedicated to commercial attractiveness: marketing, specialty leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio management.

Carmila's 2016 audited consolidated financial statements were published on April 5, 2017 and are available on the website at www.carmila.com, in the Finance section.

About Cardety

Cardety (formerly named Carrefour Property Development) is a listed property company benefiting from the tax regime for real estate investment companies ("régime SIIC") and principally engaged in the development, acquisition and management of retail parks and shopping centre units. Cardety's stock is listed in Compartment C of the Paris Euronext under ISIN Code FR0010828137 and Mnemonic Code CARD

The press release announcing Cardety's 2016 audited results under IFRS and 2016 Annual Report are available on the website www.cardety.com, in the Regulated Information section.

