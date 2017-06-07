Streamroot extends compatibility to offer the world's first multi-device plugin-free distributed delivery solution for large-scale OTT

With support for mobile and Chromecast, Streamroot DNA' becomes the industry's first cross-platform distributed network for cost-effective high quality streaming

NEW YORK, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Streamroot Inc., the leader in next-generation over-the-top (OTT) delivery technologies, today announced that it has brought the infinite power of distributed video delivery across devices. The company has extended support of its patented Streamroot DNA' - Distributed Network Architecture - to iOS, Android and Chromecast, in addition to desktop.

An Infrastructure as a Service solution, Streamroot DNA' has long featured plug-and-play integration with the world's most trusted commercial and open-source HTML5 web players including Brightcove, Bitmovin, JW Player, hls.js, dash.js and videoJS. Today, Streamroot DNA' can now also be integrated into mobile video applications via SDK and is also supported by Chrome in Android, as well as Chromecast.

"With exponentially increasing demand for video on-the-go and second-screen viewing, mobile has rapidly become a mainstay of video consumption - and a monumental source of traffic for broadcasters," explains Streamroot CEO and Co-founder, Pierre-Louis Theron.

"To overcome the cost and quality challenges of delivering video to an increasing number and variety of devices, we have extended the compatibility of our highly scalable and cost effective delivery solution."

By expanding Streamroot DNA' across devices, the company brings the pioneering capabilities of its Distributed Network Architecture to an increasing number of screens:

Better quality video for increased user engagement;

for increased user engagement; Means to scale effortlessly to growing audiences and unpredictable traffic spikes;

to growing audiences and unpredictable traffic spikes; Enhanced global availability with targeted local, regional and worldwide delivery;

with targeted local, regional and worldwide delivery; Unlimited video delivery for a flat rate; a unique, unprecedented subscription model.

"Offering distributed delivery on every device is at the core of our strategy and the key to bringing high-quality video to all viewers," adds Theron. "We are continuing to expand support to offer broadcasters a truly global, high-quality, robust delivery solution that allows them to grow profitably."

About Streamroot

Streamroot is a leading provider of innovative OTT video optimization technologies for content publishers, network service providers and enterprise customers. Its robust, reliable and lightweight stream acceleration solutions offer improved quality of service, global reach and unique fixed-fee economics. They are based on open standards such as WebRTC, Media Source Extensions and HTML5, and are widely adopted by broadcasters around the world. Founded in 2013 in France, the company today benefits from VC funding and serves premier media groups, including Canal+ Group, Dailymotion and Eurosport, from its Paris and New York offices.

