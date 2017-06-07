

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L), a UK-based regeneration specialist, Wednesday said that since the start of the financial year, its diverse portfolio and wider business has continued to perform in line with the Board's expectations, demonstrating resilience in the face of broader market uncertainties.



In its trading update for the six months to May 31, the company noted that commercial development activity is proceeding in line with expectations, with good ongoing levels of occupier demand across the UK for both new and existing commercial space.



In the residential activity, the company said the UK housebuilding market has remained resilient to date in 2017, particularly in the regions. The company reported continued robust demand for new homes delivered by its housebuilding business, St. Modwen Homes, together with good levels of ongoing demand from third party housebuilders for 'oven ready' land for development.



In addition, following a six month strategic and portfolio review initiated by Chief Executive Mark Allan, the Company is today hosting a Capital Markets Day that will include presentations on Group strategy.



Mark Allan, Chief Executive, said, 'Having experienced a positive start to the year that reflects management expectations, we will now continue to refine the strategy further and concentrate on those areas of our deep and diverse portfolio that present genuine opportunities for value generation and further business growth which will ultimately lead to enhanced shareholder returns.'



The Company intends to announce its half year results on July 4.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX