Capgemini recognized for a 6th consecutive year at the PegaWorld 2017 conference

Capgemini, a global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing services, today announced it has won the 'Partner Excellence in Accelerating Growth: Pega Implementation Practice' 2017 Pega Partner Award from Pegasystems Inc., the software company empowering customer engagement at the world's leading enterprises. Capgemini was presented with the award at the annual PegaWorld conference held in Las Vegas.

For the 6th year running, Capgemini was recognized for its successful collaboration with Pega in driving business development and growth among new and existing clients. Capgemini demonstrated leadership in overachieving Pega certification targets, practice growth targets, and newly certified resources. Capgemini shares a longstanding strategic relationship with Pega, working together to deliver best-in-class solutions to its joint client base across key sectors such as Banking, Insurance, Healthcare, Public Sector, Telecommunications, Manufacturing and Automotive.

Thierry Delaporte, Group Executive Board member at Capgemini, said: "It is with great pride that we receive the Pega Partner Award for a sixth consecutive time. It is a testament to Capgemini's commitment in evolving our partnership to drive business development and growth. Together we deliver a differentiated customer experience that creates value for our clients globally."

Alan Trefler, founder CEO, Pegasystems said: "We congratulate Capgemini for its continued support and excellence in accelerating growth. Over the past 11 years of our partnership, Capgemini has consistently demonstrated a commitment to collaborating with Pega to drive business transformation for our customers."

