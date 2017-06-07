

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's factory orders declined more than expected in April, figures published by Destatis revealed Wednesday.



Manufacturing new orders declined 2.1 percent month-on-month in April, reversing a revised 1.1 percent increase in March.



Orders were forecast to drop slightly by 0.3 percent. This was the first fall in three months.



Excluding major orders in manufacturing, new orders remained unchanged in April.



Domestic orders slid 0.2 percent and foreign orders decreased 3.4 percent from the previous month. Orders from the euro area declined 1.4 percent and that from other countries fell 4.8 percent.



Data showed that manufacturing turnover advanced 1.3 percent from March, when it dropped by revised 0.3 percent.



