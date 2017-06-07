TUTC Named 'Asia's Leading Luxury Camping Company' for the Second Year in row by World Travel Awards

MUMBAI, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Ultimate Travelling Camp (TUTC) was named Asia's Leading Luxury Camping Company at the 24th Annual World Travel Awards presented at a glittering ceremony in Shanghai, China. TUTC, which has a host of accolades against its name, retained this title for the second consecutive year, believed to be the ultimate accolade in the travel industry.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/520658/The_Ultimate_Travelling_Camp_TUTC.jpg )



Speaking on the occasion, Rajnish Sabharwal, COO, TUTC said, "It feels great to be recognised by your guests and industry peers at such a prestigious platform, not once but twice. The luxury travel space is fast evolving and to keep up with the pace, our constant endeavour is to offer travellers an outstandingly-crafted experience that is second to none. We would like to thank all our clients and partners who have supported and encouraged us on this journey."

Known to have introduced 'glamping' in challenging landscapes of India, TUTC's nomadic super luxury camps in Thiksey and Diskit in Ladakh and Kohima in Nagaland not only introduce guests to different adventures in the backdrop of mesmerizing landscapes but also offer immersive experiences that celebrate the culture, festivals, food, sports and indigenous identity of the region. The Chamba camps in Ladakh ensure patronage to various aspects of the Ladakhi and Buddhist way of life. Similarly, the camp at Kohima aims to revive, protect and preserve the richness and uniqueness of the 16 tribes native to Nagaland. TUTC's seasonal camps in Leh and Nubra Valley have begun operations from 15th May, 2017 until end of September, a favourable time to visit Ladakh.

The World Travel Awards is considered by many as the 'Oscars of the Travel Industry' that celebrates excellence in global tourism. The ceremonies are widely regarded as the best networking opportunities within the travel and tourism industry, attended by the who's who of the travel industry.

