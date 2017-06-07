Hoylu AB: Hoylu to showcase powerful new collaboration products and a special promotional package at InfoComm 2017



Hoylu announced today a special Team Collaboration Promotional Package for attendees of InfoComm 2017, running from June 14 through June 16, 2017, in Orlando, Florida. The package is a completely self-contained system that provides companies everything needed to begin working together in a new and interactive way.



Hoylu will showcase the newest version of their workplace collaboration software products, the Hoylu Inspiration Suite, at InfoComm 2017. Hoylu will be on hand to familiarize system integrators, designers, consultants, installers and manufacturers on their recently announced cloud-based remote collaboration products, as well as their popular packaged Hoylu Huddlewall system.



Hoylu has also recently announced features and functionality targeting the rapidly growing Construction sector, where Hoylu's on-site and remote collaboration software are being used to create the buildings of tomorrow. The system, which offers turnkey installation and creation capabilities, has been used to rapidly transform companies from traditional paper and note systems into a fully digital process.



The Hoylu Inspiration suite features a complete system that supports popular methodologies like Lean, Kanban, Scrum and many others through interactive and highly collaborative process tools. It also features a full digital whiteboard for brainstorming or high fidelity illustration and storyboarding, all rendered in 4K UHD on displays, projection systems, interactive touch tables, personal devices and many more.



"The power of the Hoylu Inspiration Suite is that it's not limited to a single, small screen. To really transform the digital workplace, ideas need room to grow and evolve, and that's why we support workspaces that may be a single 55" screen to interactive walls 26 feet or larger. and everything in between," said Stein Revelsby, CEO of Hoylu. "We don't believe you should limit your business with miniature systems when entire companies can be connected around the world on a variety of screens that best fit their needs. We're excited to be at InfoComm and show the world how far collaboration can really go."



The Team Collaboration Promotional Package features Hoylu's Inspiration Suite of software for presentation, ideation and collaboration, as well as everything needed for an extra-large display. The display can easily support groups of up to 25 team members, and offers all of the interactivity and brainstorming tools companies have come to expect and rely on.



The promotional package includes:

- Laser projected 80" screen with premium "expo safe" finish

- 5 interactive pens and palette

- Nvidia Quadro P2000 graphics card

- Datapath Capture card

- Vivitek Novopro wireless presentation system

- Pre-loaded Hoylu Inspiration Wall software

- Licenses needed for Hoylu Inspiration collaboration software

- Starter kit of analog-to-digital "micro dot paper" including (10) A3 sized blotters, (25) letter sized booklets and (100) multi colored concept cards



The package also comes complete with all cables, connectors, spare tips and ink refills; everything needed to get a team quickly collaborating.



Visitors to InfoComm 2017 will be able to see Hoylu's products in action on the show floor, where they will be presenting their solutions at the Delta/Vivitek Booth #4443.



Hoylu AB

Hoylu delivers solutions for presentation, ideation and collaboration that focus on enhancing the user experience. The company's main area of interest is software for Creative Collaboration, combined with intuitive input and display technologies. This includes technologies for remote collaboration, Internet of Things and for connecting workspaces in different locations together, with the objective of simplifying work processes while improving productivity and creativity.

For more information, please contact

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

