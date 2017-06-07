

SANTANDER (dpa-AFX) - Banco Santander SA (BNC.L, BSBR, SAN) reported the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Banco Popular Español, S.A. as a result of a competitive sale process organised in the framework of a resolution scheme adopted by the Single Resolution Board and executed by the FROB. All the shares of Banco Popular outstanding at the closing of market on June 6 and all the shares resulting from the conversion of the regulatory capital instruments Additional Tier 1 issued by Banco Popular have been totally cancelled and all the regulatory capital instruments Tier 2 issued by Banco Popular have been converted into newly issued shares of Banco Popular, all of which have been acquired for a price of one euro.



As part of the transaction, Banco Santander has the intention to carry out a share capital increase of approximately 7.00 billion euros, which will cover the capital and the provisions required to reinforce the balance sheet of Banco Popular. The current shareholders of Banco Santander will have preferential subscription rights in the share capital increase.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX