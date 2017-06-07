Med hänvisning till pressmeddelandet som DGC One AB publicerade i dag klockan 08:41 har Nasdaq Stockholm AB i samråd med Finansinspektionen beslutat att handeln i aktierna i DGC One AB (DGC, ISIN-kod SE0002571539, orderboks-ID 56154) ska återupptas. Handeln återupptas klockan 09:00 enligt sedvanligt förfarande.



With reference to the press release published by DGC One AB at 08:41 CET today, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has in consultation with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority decided that the trading in the shares of DGC One AB (DGC, ISIN code SE0002571539, order book ID 56154) shall be resumed. The trading will be resumed at 09:00 with normal opening procedure.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Karin Ydén eller Caroline Folke på telefon 08-405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Caroline Folke, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.