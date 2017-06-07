

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca plc. (AZN.L, AZN) Wednesday announced that it has entered an agreement with Grünenthal, a German family-owned pharma company, for the global rights to Zomig (zolmitriptan) outside Japan. Grünenthal will pay AstraZeneca $200 million upon completion. AstraZeneca will also receive up to an additional $102 million in future milestone payments.



Zomig is indicated for the acute treatment of migraine, and for the acute treatment of cluster headache in the EU. Zomig is available in three formulations: An oral tablet, orally dispersible tablet and nasal spray.



Under the deal, Grünenthal will acquire the rights to Zomig in all markets outside Japan, including the US, where the rights were previously licensed to Impax Pharmaceuticals. Impax will continue to market Zomig in the US. AstraZeneca will continue to manufacture and supply the medicine to Grünenthal during a transition period.



The transaction is expected to complete in the second quarter of 2017, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory clearances.



In 2016, revenues from Zomig outside Japan were $96 million, including Product Sales and Externalisation Revenue.



Gabriel Baertschi, CEO of Grünenthal said, 'The acquisition of the well-established Zomig products complements our existing pain portfolio. Migraine has been one of the very few main pain indications we haven't yet been able to offer a solution for. This is an important step to reach our ambition to become a €2 billion company by 2022. It will also support our efforts to bring four to five innovative products to market in the same timeframe.'



