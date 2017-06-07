Leaders from ProSiebenSat.1, Allianz X, Amazon, Verivox, and Lotto24, to present on monitoring modern IT infrastructure, DevOps, enterprise cloud adoption, and more

Digital intelligence leader New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) today announced that Berlin is the next stop on the company's FutureStack Global Tour, themed "Digital intelligence at cloud scale." After a sold-out FutureStack event in London in May, New Relic will deliver a one-day event for customers and partners at FutureStack: Berlin. The event will bring together the teams who are responsible for building and running modern digital businesses (i.e., DevOps and operations teams, developers and solutions architects, business leaders and enterprise executives).

New Relic's CEO and founder, Lew Cirne, will deliver a keynote presentation on the company's vision for digital intelligence and showcase New Relic's latest innovations. Attendees will learn how to gain deep visibility and analytics across their customer experience, application performance and dynamic infrastructure to drive business results.

"New Relic has seen great customer success in central Europe and I am excited to bring the FutureStack experience to Berlin and give this innovative community a place to network, learn, and get inspired about how they approach operating a digital business," said Bruno Teuber, senior vice president, EMEA enterprise sales, New Relic. "Leading companies in the region are transforming their digital businesses so there is a strong appetite to learn how to move faster and smarter with end-to-end monitoring and analytics."

FutureStack: Berlin Event Details

What: FutureStack offers new perspectives on digital intelligence, insights from industry thought-leaders and real-world success stories, trainings to boost New Relic product skills, and networking with peers

: 22 June, 2017 Where: andel's by Vienna House (Landsberger Allee 106, Berlin)

andel's by Vienna House (Landsberger Allee 106, Berlin) Featured speakers: ProSiebenSat.1 - Gerald Madlmayr, Performance Manager Allianz X Albert Stepanyan, CTO Amazon - Cedric Archambeau, Principal Applied Scientist Verivox - Hans Gruber, CIO Lotto24 Kai Hannemann, Vorstand, CIO New Relic Lew Cirne, CEO and Founder New Relic - Lee Atchison, Senior Director, Strategic Architecture

Registration: Tickets are now available for an optional €25 donation. Ticket proceeds from FutureStack: Berlin will go to Gangway, a Berlin organization focused on street-based social work for youths and adults

All events, dates, prices, topics and speakers are subject to change without notice.

Following FutureStack: Berlin, New Relic's upcoming FutureStack events are planned to take place in New York on September 13-14, in Sydney in October 2017, and in San Francisco in February 2018. FutureStack speaking proposals for the New York, Sydney, and San Francisco events are now being accepted here.

About New Relic

New Relic is a leading digital intelligence company, delivering full-stack visibility and analytics to over 40% of the Fortune 100. The New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform provides actionable insights to drive digital business. Companies of all sizes trust New Relic to monitor application and infrastructure performance so they can quickly resolve issues, and improve digital customer experiences. Learn more at newrelic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding New Relic's FutureStack events, including topics, event details, pricing, and benefits of attending. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings we make with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-K, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

