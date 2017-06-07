Not to be released, published or distributed directly or indirectly in the USA, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales of the securities would be prohibited by applicable law

Carrefour (Paris:CA) announces the launch of a US$500 million offering of non-dilutive cash settled convertible bonds with a maturity of 6 years due 2023 (the "Bonds") to institutional investors.

The Bonds offer investors exposure to the performance of Carrefour ordinary shares. Investors will have conversion rights in respect of the Bonds which will be settled in cash by reference to the share price of ordinary shares in Carrefour (the "Ordinary Shares"). The issue and conversion of the Bonds will not result in the issuance of any new shares of Carrefour nor will Carrefour or any of its affiliates be required to deliver existing shares upon exercise of this conversion right or upon redemption at maturity of the Bonds. Given that new shares will not be issued, the issue of the Bonds will not have a dilutive effect on the Ordinary Shares.

Concurrently with the issuance of the Bonds, an affiliate of Carrefour will purchase cash settled call options on the Ordinary Shares (the "Call Options") to hedge the economic exposure of Carrefour to pay cash amounts under the Bonds upon any exercise of conversion rights by investors.

The Bonds will not bear interest (zero-coupon). The Bonds will be issued at an issue price ranging between 97.75 and 100 of their nominal value on June 14, 2017, the expected settlement-delivery date of the Bonds, and redeemed at par on June 14, 2023. The nominal value of each Bond will be US$200,000.

The initial conversion price will represent a conversion premium of 20 over the share reference price. The share reference price will be determined as the arithmetic average of Carrefour's daily volume-weighted average share price in euros on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris over the 9 consecutive trading days from June 8, 2017 to June 20, 2017 (the "Reference Share Price Period"). The initial conversion ratio of the Bonds will be determined on June 20, 2017, and will correspond to the nominal value per Bond converted in euros and divided by the initial conversion price.

The final terms of the Bonds are expected to be announced later today, except for the share reference price, the initial conversion price and the initial conversion ratio which will be announced by Carrefour on or around June 20 2017.

The net proceeds of the issue of the Bonds will be used for general corporate purposes and for the purchase of the Call Options.

After the determination of the final terms of the Bonds (other than the share reference price, the initial conversion price and the initial conversion ratio) it is anticipated that the hedge counterparties to the Call Options will enter into transactions to hedge their respective positions under the Call Options through the sale, purchase of Carrefour shares or any other transactions, on the market and off-market, at any time, and in particular during the Reference Share Price Period and at or around the conversion or redemption of the Bonds.

In the context of the offering, Carrefour will agree to a lock-up undertaking in relation to its shares and equity-linked securities for a period ending 90 calendar days after the settlement and delivery date, subject to certain exceptions.

The Bonds will be offered via an accelerated book building process through a private placement to institutional investors only or otherwise not entailing a public offering, outside the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan and South Africa. No prospectus, offering circular or similar document will be prepared in connection with the offering.

Carrefour intends to apply for the Bonds to be admitted to trading on the Open Market (Marché Libre) segment of Euronext Paris.

Detailed information on Carrefour, including its Shares, business, results, prospects and related risk factors are described in Carrefour's registration document, the French version of which was filed with the AMF on April 25, 2017 under number D.17-0425 (the "Reference Document"). The Reference Document is available together with all the press releases and other regulated information about Carrefour, on Carrefour's website (www.carrefour.com).

