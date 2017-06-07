OpenMarket and Ecrio Deliver Rich Communications Services Application-to-Person Messaging Proof of Concept for IoT

OpenMarket and Ecrio Demonstrated the First Rich Communication Services (RCS) for IoT Use Cases with Samsung on T-Mobile's Network at LiveWorx

SEATTLE, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --OpenMarket, a global leader in mobile messaging for businesses, and Ecrio, the leading supplier of CPaaS (Communication Platform as a Service) that is certified for IMS and RCS Networks, announced that they have delivered the first US operator-based RCS (Rich Communication Services) A2P (Application-to-Person) proof of concept demonstration of IoT (Internet of Things) use cases running on T-Mobile's network. RCS is the next evolution of SMS that supports message delivery, read receipts, video, pictures, and GIF sharing to bring a richer experience to mobile consumers and offer a higher level of business-to-consumer engagement.

OpenMarket and Ecrio are working to showcase how brands will be able to leverage RCS A2P messaging on T-Mobile's network to provide a better mobile messaging experience for their customers. T-Mobile has long been a leader in RCS, and currently has the largest active base of RCS subscribers in the U.S.

"We are thrilled to be working with Ecrio and T-Mobile to bring RCS A2P messaging to both businesses and consumers," said Jay Emmet, General Manager for OpenMarket. "Brands are clearly responding to RCS and we are excited to help them deliver higher-value interactions and superior customer experiences."

"We are very pleased to have certified our RCS compliant CPaaS with T-Mobile, to enable the feature-rich RCS A2P messaging without any change in the operator infrastructure," said Michel Gannage, Founder and CEO of Ecrio. "With the OpenMarket partnership, businesses and brands can now serve consumers via next generation mobile messaging, creating a superior experience and increasing customer engagement and loyalty."

With the Internet of Things market expanding rapidly, IoT business providers are seeking to deliver a simpler and better user experience for mobile consumers. Since over 90% of SMS messages are read within three minutes of opening[1], text messaging is clearly the preferred communications channel by consumers. IoT use cases for security, lighting and heating control, and other IoT connected home devices will be able to use RCS messaging to send high resolution pictures, animated gifs or videos to consumers so they can quickly visualize data and view what is happening - all from their native mobile messaging inbox.

OpenMarket exhibited RCS and IoT at LiveWorx on May 22-25 in Boston. The demonstration showed how Samsung's Smart City modules can be used to detect events like tilting utility poles in need of repair. The poles include IoT sensors that trigger an SMS or RCS alert to the maintenance crew's mobile device with the amount of tilt and a detailed map pinpointing the exact coordinates of the pole. By using mobile messaging, the city is able to disseminate critical information via RCS without ever having to build and maintain a separate mobile app.

To learn more about OpenMarket RCS Messaging, please visit: https://www.openmarket.com/products/rcs-messaging/

About OpenMarket

OpenMarket helps the biggest brands in the world use mobile messaging to connect with their customers in the moments when it counts. When they need to be there and be responsive in real-time. When customer experience isn't just a buzzword: it's an obsession. By combining a powerful, scalable and reliable platform with a deep understanding of how text messaging can transform business processes, OpenMarket works with enterprises to roll out timely, useful and context-sensitive mobile messaging at massive scale. OpenMarket is an Amdocs company and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with regional offices in Detroit, London, Sydney, Pune, and Guadalajara.

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to the world's most successful communications and media companies. As our customers reinvent themselves, we enable their digital and network transformation through innovative solutions, delivery expertise and intelligent operations. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $3.7 billion in fiscal 2016. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2016 filed on December 12, 2016 and our quarterly 6-K form furnished on February 13 and May 22, 2017.

About Ecrio

Ecrio is the leading supplier of carrier-grade communications and messaging client software. Ecrio offers a comprehensive suite of standards compliant (3GPP, GSMA) Communications Client Solutions including Rich Communication Services (RCS), Voice and Video over LTE (VoLTE/ViLTE), and WiFi Calling. Built on the patented FlexIMSTM Architecture, Ecrio solutions can be deployed on chip (iota), on devices (mccs) or in the cloud as nimbus, an IMS compliant CPaaS (Communication Platform as a Service). Ecrio's customers include industry Tier 1 operators, leading device makers and chipset platform providers. For more information, please visit www.ecrio.com

[1]"Why Businesses Can't Ignore SMS," Venture Beat, March 27, 2015.