Zenedge Launches Advanced API Security Solution with Native SDK for Web and Mobile

Zenedge API Security' Goes Beyond Existing Solutions Leveraging a Smart SDK for Application Protection

LONDON and AVENTURA, Florida, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoSecurity Europe-- Zenedge, a leading provider of cloud-based, artificial intelligence (AI) driven Web Application Firewall (WAF), malicious bot detection and DDoS cybersecurity solutions, announced today the availability of Zenedge API Security', an advanced API protection solution designed to go beyond traditional IP rate limiting based DDoS protection for APIs, featuring a proprietary SDK for full application layer protection.

Modern web applications and services are increasingly composed of rich clients that connect to backend APIs. As the reach ofthese APIsextends into enterprise business-critical applications and backend data stores, they are increasingly a high value target for malicious activity. As a result, the OWASP Top 10 Application Security List for 2017 now includes under-protected APIs as a top security risk.

Unlike traditional API protection solutions which simply rely on IP rate limiting and basic DDoS protection techniques, Zenedge API Security uses advanced algorithms to vet API requests, determine legitimacy, and eliminate API attacks at the edge of the network. Zenedge API Security blocks malicious activity and allows authorized traffic to pass through seamlessly. Zenedge API Security is designed to work with both authenticated and unauthenticated API calls and provides protection against dictionary attacks, Layer 3/4/7 DDoS attacks, API malicious usage, automated API scraping, and API hijacking.

"Our customers are deploying API endpoints at an ever-increasing rate to keep up with the demands of mobile applications, server-to-server communication and micro service requirements which create a broader attack surface that is increasingly a target for savvy threat actors and malicious botnets," said Yuri Frayman, Chief Executive Officer of Zenedge. "Zenedge API Security is specifically designed to target these malicious actors and mitigate their attacks effectively."

Zenedge API Security is a cloud-based offering with a 24x7 managed service, based on a globally distributed network of Mega-POPs. Zenedge API Security widgets are exposed in the Zenedge Control Center providing real time insight and reporting for all API activity.

About Zenedge

