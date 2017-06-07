Aspect Software Awarded 'Thailand Contact Center Applications Vendor of the Year 2017' From Frost & Sullivan

MUMBAI, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Aspect Software, a leading provider of fully-integrated consumer engagement, workforce optimization, and self-service solutions, today announces that AspectSoftwarehas been awarded the2017 Frost & Sullivan Thailand Contact Center Applications Vendor of the Year Award.

The Vendor of the Year award requires a company to demonstrate excellence in growth, innovation and leadership. With its strong overall performance, Aspect has earned the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Thailand Contact Center Applications of the Year Award.

"Receiving this award - the Thailand Contact Center Applications Vendor of the year from Frost and Sullivan is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Aspect team, and our local Thailand business partners who have been key to the success.We are thankful for the trust shown in usby our customers and partnersin the Aspect team and our solutions and products. We look forward to another good year for Aspect," says Chanfa Kunawiwat, Country Head - Thailand, Aspect Software, Inc.

"Aspect's transformational journey in the region in recent years was built based on a customer experience perspective and innovation. The vendor was able to establish a deeper engagement with both existing and new customers in Thailand with its complete suite of customer engagement solutions and customer-centric approach to deliver bespoke solutions. Account-based marketing and conducting workshops with prospective customers together with its partners have helped Aspect to gain further mindshare across varied sectors and add many new clients. Aspect's success in doubling its business volume in 2016 in the highly matured and competitive Thailand market is a great testimony of its focus and ability," says Krishna Baidya, Head of Customer Contact Research Digital Transformation - Asia Pacific Frost & Sullivan.

About Aspect

Aspect helps enterprises break down the walls between people, processes, systems and data sources, allowing organizations to unite around the customer journey. By developing fully native interaction management, workforce optimization and self-service capabilities within a single customer engagement center, we enable dynamic, conversational interactions and create a truly frictionless omni-channel customer experience. Leveraging the agility of our worldwide cloud infrastructure and over 40 years of industry ingenuity, Aspect conveniently and easily connects questions to answers while helping enterprises keep service levels high and operational costs contained.

