Step into the Remittance Industry with Xpress Money's 'Plug & Play' Business Solutions

~Mobile and digital channels will unlock new avenues for an industry that is still 94% brick and mortar~

94%of the $575 billion global remittance industry remains brick and mortar, despite the rise of fintech and digital players in the recent past. This fact clearly reflects the tremendous opportunity for collaboration that the industry possesses for different financial institutions to come together and partake in this billion dollar industry. Not just the traditional money transfer players but banks, retail chains, telecos, mobile apps, startups etc. can look to collaborate with International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) to tap newer audiences and deliver additional value to existing consumers.

With rich experience that spans across nearly two decades, Xpress Money, one of the world's most dependable money transfer brands, has consolidated its expertise to offer payment solutions to any company looking to foray into the ever-growing remittance industry. Whether it's a Bank, Retail Chain, Telecom Provider, Fintech startup, or a Money Transfer Operator looking to access new markets, Xpress Money offers the most trusted remittance solutions. In today's competitive environment, Xpress Money's cutting edge remittance solutions with customizable technology, multichannel services and well-established business networks give businesses the edge to stay on top of the game. All that the company needs to do is plug & play.

Speaking about the 'Plug & Play' business solutions, Sudhesh Giriyan, COO, Xpress Money, said, "Our objective is to enable as many customers to have access to their finance through convenient and formal channels of money transfer. Our 'Plug & Play' business solutions is therefore, the ideal platform for brands to reach out to newer customer segments and get access to our partner network around the world. We have partnered with NICE Actimize, the global leader in financial crime risk management to ensure the safety of our customers' money at all times. 'Plug & Play' assures our partners an effortless integration into the world of remittance - an industry that offers endless possibilities."

Xpress Money's proprietary API serves as the ideal platform for any business to plug seamlessly into the money transfer business that is compatible with any system, which eliminates any modification requirement from the partner company. Its platform provides the most comprehensive solutions for online and offline remittances and helps companies manage transactions and compliance - the technology is for everyone, from startups to global enterprises. Companies can also choose their preferred payout mode through Xpress Money's diverse multiple payout options around the world - Instant Cash Payout, Real-Time Account Credit, Mobile Wallet Credit, Door Delivery of Cash and Remit Card.

