LONDON AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC - Result of AGM

5FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

7 JUNE 2017

London & Associated Properties PLC ("LAP")

LAP is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 6 June 2017 at 24 Bruton Place, London W1J 6NE all ordinary and special resolutions were duly passed.

Proxy votes were as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

Resolution 1

To receive and adopt the Company's annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2016 together with the directors' reports and the auditors' reports on those accounts.

Votes Votes Those in favour: 58,702,693 Discretion 17,913 Those against 8,644 Withheld 0

Resolution 2

To approve the remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2016.

Votes Votes Those in favour: 48,837,787 Discretion 17,913 Those against 108,235 Withheld 9,765,315

Resolution 3

To approve the remuneration policy.

Votes Votes Those in favour: 48,829,552 Discretion 7,505 Those against 9,802,591 Withheld 89,602

Resolution 4

To approve a final dividend of 0.165p per share.

Votes Votes Those in favour: 58,702,205 Discretion 17,913 Those against 7,572 Withheld 1,560

Resolution 5

To re-elect as a director Mr Robin Priest.

Votes Votes Those in favour: 58,692,047 Discretion 17,913 Those against 17,730 Withheld 1,560

Resolution 6

To re-appoint RSM UK Audit LLP as auditors.

Votes Votes Those in favour: 58,702,876 Discretion 17,913 Those against 6,901 Withheld 1,560

Resolution 7

To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors.

Votes Votes Those in favour: 58,705,334 Discretion 17,913 Those against 5,903 Withheld 100

Resolution 8

To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities.

Votes Votes Those in favour: 58,698,521 Discretion 17,913 Those against 11,202 Withheld 1,614

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

Resolution 9

To empower the directors to disapply statutory pre-emption rights.

Votes Votes Those in favour: 49,013,235 Discretion 18,731 Those against 9,694,482 Withheld 2,802

Resolution 10

To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares.

Votes Votes Those in favour: 58,615,156 Discretion 18,731 Those against 94,581 Withheld 782

Resolution 11

To authorise the calling of general meetings of the Company on 14 clear days' notice.

Votes Votes Those in favour: 58,689,713 Discretion 18,731 Those against 7,009 Withheld 13,797

Copies of Special Resolutions 9-11 referred to above have been sent to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/NSM.

For further information, please contact:

Anil Thapar

Secretary

London & Associated Properties PLC

Tel: 020 7415 5000

7 June 2017

END