LONDON AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC - Result of AGM

7 JUNE 2017
London & Associated Properties PLC ("LAP")
LAP is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 6 June 2017 at 24 Bruton Place, London W1J 6NE all ordinary and special resolutions were duly passed.
Proxy votes were as follows:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
Resolution 1
To receive and adopt the Company's annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2016 together with the directors' reports and the auditors' reports on those accounts.
|Votes
|Votes
|Those in favour: 58,702,693
|Discretion 17,913
|Those against 8,644
|Withheld 0
Resolution 2
To approve the remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2016.
|Votes
|Votes
|Those in favour: 48,837,787
|Discretion 17,913
|Those against 108,235
|Withheld 9,765,315
Resolution 3
To approve the remuneration policy.
|Votes
|Votes
|Those in favour: 48,829,552
|Discretion 7,505
|Those against 9,802,591
|Withheld 89,602
Resolution 4
To approve a final dividend of 0.165p per share.
|Votes
|Votes
|Those in favour: 58,702,205
|Discretion 17,913
|Those against 7,572
|Withheld 1,560
Resolution 5
To re-elect as a director Mr Robin Priest.
|Votes
|Votes
|Those in favour: 58,692,047
|Discretion 17,913
|Those against 17,730
|Withheld 1,560
Resolution 6
To re-appoint RSM UK Audit LLP as auditors.
|Votes
|Votes
|Those in favour: 58,702,876
|Discretion 17,913
|Those against 6,901
|Withheld 1,560
Resolution 7
To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors.
|Votes
|Votes
|Those in favour: 58,705,334
|Discretion 17,913
|Those against 5,903
|Withheld 100
Resolution 8
To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities.
|Votes
|Votes
|Those in favour: 58,698,521
|Discretion 17,913
|Those against 11,202
|Withheld 1,614
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
Resolution 9
To empower the directors to disapply statutory pre-emption rights.
|Votes
|Votes
|Those in favour: 49,013,235
|Discretion 18,731
|Those against 9,694,482
|Withheld 2,802
Resolution 10
To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares.
|Votes
|Votes
|Those in favour: 58,615,156
|Discretion 18,731
|Those against 94,581
|Withheld 782
Resolution 11
To authorise the calling of general meetings of the Company on 14 clear days' notice.
|Votes
|Votes
|Those in favour: 58,689,713
|Discretion 18,731
|Those against 7,009
|Withheld 13,797
Copies of Special Resolutions 9-11 referred to above have been sent to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/NSM.
