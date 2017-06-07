sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 07.06.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
07.06.2017 | 09:01
PR Newswire

LONDON AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC - Result of AGM

5FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

7 JUNE 2017

London & Associated Properties PLC ("LAP")

LAP is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 6 June 2017 at 24 Bruton Place, London W1J 6NE all ordinary and special resolutions were duly passed.

Proxy votes were as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

Resolution 1

To receive and adopt the Company's annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2016 together with the directors' reports and the auditors' reports on those accounts.

VotesVotes
Those in favour: 58,702,693Discretion 17,913
Those against 8,644Withheld 0

Resolution 2

To approve the remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2016.

VotesVotes
Those in favour: 48,837,787Discretion 17,913
Those against 108,235Withheld 9,765,315

Resolution 3

To approve the remuneration policy.

VotesVotes
Those in favour: 48,829,552Discretion 7,505
Those against 9,802,591Withheld 89,602

Resolution 4

To approve a final dividend of 0.165p per share.

VotesVotes
Those in favour: 58,702,205Discretion 17,913
Those against 7,572Withheld 1,560

Resolution 5

To re-elect as a director Mr Robin Priest.

VotesVotes
Those in favour: 58,692,047Discretion 17,913
Those against 17,730Withheld 1,560

Resolution 6

To re-appoint RSM UK Audit LLP as auditors.

VotesVotes
Those in favour: 58,702,876Discretion 17,913
Those against 6,901Withheld 1,560

Resolution 7

To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors.

VotesVotes
Those in favour: 58,705,334Discretion 17,913
Those against 5,903Withheld 100

Resolution 8

To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities.

VotesVotes
Those in favour: 58,698,521Discretion 17,913
Those against 11,202Withheld 1,614

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

Resolution 9

To empower the directors to disapply statutory pre-emption rights.

VotesVotes
Those in favour: 49,013,235Discretion 18,731
Those against 9,694,482Withheld 2,802

Resolution 10

To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares.

VotesVotes
Those in favour: 58,615,156Discretion 18,731
Those against 94,581Withheld 782

Resolution 11

To authorise the calling of general meetings of the Company on 14 clear days' notice.

VotesVotes
Those in favour: 58,689,713Discretion 18,731
Those against 7,009Withheld 13,797

Copies of Special Resolutions 9-11 referred to above have been sent to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/NSM.

For further information, please contact:

Anil Thapar
Secretary
London & Associated Properties PLC

Tel: 020 7415 5000

7 June 2017

END


