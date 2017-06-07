Den 7 juni 2017 offentliggjorde EQT, genom Goldcup 14879 AB under namnändring till DGC One Holding AB ("DGC One Holding AB"), ett pressmeddelande med information om ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i DGC One AB (publ). Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande eller om en budgivare har offentliggjort sin avsikt att lämna ett sådant erbjudande med avseende på bolaget.



Med anledning av det ovan anförda beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i DGC One AB (publ) (DGC, ISIN-kod SE0002571539, orderboks-ID 56154) ska observationsnoteras.



On June 7, 2017, EQT, through Goldcup 14879 AB under name change to DGC One Holding AB ("DGC One Holding AB"), published a press release with information about a public offer to the shareholders in DGC One AB (publ). The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company is subject to a public offer or if a bidder has disclosed its intention to raise such a bid in respect of the company.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in DGC One AB (publ) (DGC, ISIN code SE0002571539, order book ID 56154) will be given observation status.



