Conferize A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Copenhagen. The first day of trading in the shares is expected to be 23 June 2017. The admission to trading is conditional upon that Conferize A/S obtains a sufficient distribution of shares.



The result of the offering is expected to be published on 23 June 2017 at 08:00 a.m. (CET) at the latest.



Temporary purchase certificates:



The offering of up to 4,375,000 new shares of DKK 0.1 and the existing share capital consisting of 9,182,884 shares are expected to be admitted to trading as Temporary Purchase Certificates in a temporary ISIN (DK0060816064) no later than 23 June 2017 after the result of the offering has been published.



After completion of the offering and registration of the new shares in the Danish Business Authority the total share capital will be admitted to trading in the permanent ISIN. Prior to this Nasdaq will publish an exchange notice of the changes which will be implemented in the Nasdaq systems.



The Temporary Purchase Certificates will be registered in the Nasdaq systems with the following data:



Temporary ISIN: DK0060816064 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Conferize TEMP --------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Temporary Purchase Certificates: Up to 13,557,884 units --------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.1 --------------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: EUR 400,000 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CONFRZ TEMP --------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North / 100 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: XCSE Other Equities / 229 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: FNDK --------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 138515 ---------------------------------------------------------------------



Data about Conferize A/S:



Full name of the company: Conferize A/S ---------------------------------------- CBR No.: 34 47 27 42 ---------------------------------------- Symbol of the Company: CONFRZ ----------------------------------------



ICB-klassifikation:



Code Industry ---------------- 9000 Technology ----------------



Supersector:



Code Super Sector ------------------ 9500 Technology ------------------



