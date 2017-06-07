TDC announces that the Board of Directors has decided to permanently appoint Andreas Pfisterer as Senior Executive Vice President of TDC Operations and Chief Technology and Information Officer (CTIO). At the same time, he becomes a member of the Executive Committee with effect as of 1 July 2017. Andreas Pfisterer has been acting Senior Executive Vice President of TDC Operations and CTIO since the beginning of February this year.



Andreas Pfisterer comes from Germany and is 45 years old. He holds a MSc in Economics and Business Administration and in Computer Science. Previously, he has held management positions in a number of the largest European IT and telecom businesses as Spanish Telefonica, German E-Plus, Dutch KPN and Swiss Sunrise Communications, previously owned by TDC.



TDC A/S Teglholmsgade 1 0900 Copenhagen C DK-Denmark tdc.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=634422