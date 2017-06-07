Sika AG / SIKA OPENS NEW PRODUCTION FACILITY IN TANZANIA . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sika is setting up production in Tanzania and is opening a concrete admixtures factory. Sika is the first company to manufacture these products locally. Plans are already being made to add a mortar products manufacturing line. The company's aim in establishing a local supply chain in the East African state, which has a population of 50 million, is to benefit from planned investments in infrastructure.

Paul Schuler, Regional Manager EMEA and designated CEO: "By establishing a new concrete admixtures and mortar production plant in the metropolis of Dar es Salaam, we are gaining an early foothold as a local producer in this growth market. In Tanzania, as in other African countries, major infrastructure projects are either in progress or at the planning stage, and we intend to supply our products to these projects. With currently 19 national subsidiaries and 17 factories we have established a comprehensive presence in Africa."

ESTABLISHING INFRASTRUCTURE

The growth in construction in Tanzania is being driven by extensive investments in energy supplies and logistics infrastructure such as port installations and railways. Plans include the building of a 2,200 kilometer rail network and total investments of just under CHF 8 billion. Forecasts indicate that the Tanzanian construction sector is set to grow by just under 7% in 2017 and by 8% a year in the period up to 2025.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

+41 (0)58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com (mailto:slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com)

SIKA AG CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing and protection in the building sector and automotive industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 98 countries around the world and manufactures in over 190 factories. Its more than 17,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 5.75 billion in 2016.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release (http://hugin.info/100359/R/2109935/801788.pdf)

