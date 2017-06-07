Excelity Global and GaiaWorks Ink Strategic Agreement to Provide Workforce and Payroll 'Software as a Service' to Asian Clients

SINGAPORE, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Excelity Global and GaiaWorks announced the inking of a strategic partnership to connect their respective software and cloud services to provide an integrated solution covering workforce management and payroll services to clients in Asia-Pacific.

The certificate of partnership was exchanged between Sumit Sabharwal, Managing Director, India & SAARC of Excelity Global and Alex Zhang, Co-founder of GaiaWorks.

Headquartered in Singapore, Excelity Global is Asia's largest payroll outsourcing service provider offering end-to-end HR outsourcing solutions covering the entire employee life cycle. With close to two decades of experience, Excelity Global currently partners with over 450 large and medium-sized companies in 19 countries including India, China, Singapore, Australia and Japan, servicing over 1.2 million employees.

Headquartered in Suzhou, China, GaiaWorks is the largest SaaS provider of workforce management in Asia. Since its founding in 2009, GaiaWorks has expanded business to 13 countries including India, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. GaiaWorks has the largest research team of workforce management software in Asia and its products are able to support services in various languages like English, Chinese and Thai, across various time zones, via different currencies. GaiaWorks is strong in localized services.

As part of this agreement, GaiaWorks and Excelity Global will integrate their respective systems of outsourcing payroll and HR management such as Excelity Pay and Gaia WFM, to provide integrated solutions covering payment rules, complicated attendance record and optimized duty rosters that are globally and locally applicable. The solutions will be delivered to Asia Pacific clients via Excelity's global cloud delivery network. GaiaWorks and Excelity are already working on a systematic integration with their common clients, and promoting the integrated solution in several Asia-Pacific countries like China and India.

Simpson Zhang, Co-founder and CEO of GaiaWorks, said, "GaiaWorks is persistent on a 'connector' strategy. We focus on workforce management, seeking partnership with major HCM software producers, payroll outsourcing providers and HR service providers so as to offer our clients optimized software and service. The Chinese enterprises are blessed with the 'One Belt, One Road' Initiative and the Asia Pacific multinational companies all need a comprehensive unified solution to their cross-border workforce, HR and payroll management. Our cooperation with Excelity Global marks our increased ability to provide better service to our clients, and ensure high efficiency of their workforce."

Jeya Kumar, Executive Chairman of Excelity Global said, "Our strategic cooperation with GaiaWorks will integrate our respective systems, procedures and teams and will empower large and multinational companies to improve standardized management efficiency by unifying payments, time and attendance check. That is exactly the promise we are committed to for over 20 years: provide the best service of all to our clients by simplifying HR."

Nikki Gao, Managing Director of Greater China Excelity Global said, "The cooperation between Excelity Global and GaiaWorks will enable us to provide richer and more comprehensive end-to-end HR outsourcing service, benefitting not only several hundred thousand clients and staff in China but also all of the 1.2 million employees we serve world-wide. Such cooperation is unprecedented in the Asian Pacific region."

About Excelity Global

Excelity Global is the largest Asia based end-to-end HR solutions service provider with close to two decades of experience. It partners with 1,000+ client entities to help them manage and administer their Payroll and Retrials functions more efficiently. Excelity Global services more than 1.2 Million employees per month and its current clients include top global- banks and financial institutions, e-commerce, utility, IT and FMCG corporations.

For more information please visit us at http://www.excelityglobal.com

About GaiaWorks

GaiaWorks is a leading SaaS provider of Workforce Management (WFM) solutions in Asia Pacific. Our services integrate Smart Scheduling, Time & Attendance, Workforce Activities, Sales Performance, and Labor Optimization to simplify compliance, control labor costs, improve satisfaction and productivity for organizations across Asia Pacific. Our solutions are deployed by some of the world-leading retail brands, manufacturing plants, logistic hubs and professional services firms, including C&A, Estee Lauder, Gap, GE, Jaguar, Nike, Samsung, Siemens, Suning and Volkswagen etc.

Our platform is helping 400,000 users and 1,500 facilities across 12 countries every day. GaiaWorks was found in 2009 and backed by Matrix Partners & Genesis Capital. A Great Workforce, GaiaWorks.

For more details, please visit http://www.GaiaWorks.cn or call +86-400-666-7866

