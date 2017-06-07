APG Cash Drawer Hires Director of SMARTtill® Technology Sales

Global Cash Management Solution Manufacturer Accelerates SMARTtill® Technology Sales Activity with New Hire

MINNEAPOLIS, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --APG Cash Drawer, a fast-growing global manufacturer of cash management solutions, announced today the addition of Robert Banker to the position of Director of SMARTtill® Technology Sales. In his role, Robert will lead the US sales and strategy around the innovative new SMARTtill® Solution to retailers throughout the United States.

"I am very excited to be joining APG to help lead the end-user sales efforts around the innovative SMARTtill® Technology," stated Robert. "Key factors for me are the strong and positive culture of the company and the collaborative approach that they take within the organization. The value proposition for the solution is very strong and the current European customers are extremely happy. I am looking forward to helping bring this solution to the US marketplace to help retailers improve operational performance and reduce shrink."

"We are excited to have Robert onboard as we continuously drive the integration of our newest product innovation into the marketplace," stated Mark Olson, President and CEO of APG. "The sales process for the SMARTtill® Solution requires a multifaceted approach, and Robert's experience and expertise in the sale of technology solutions to the retail industry will ultimately yield more positive results for APG's partners."

Based in the Boston area, Robert Banker is a retail technology veteran with extensive experience in solution sales of retail technologies. Prior to joining APG, Robert led the sales efforts around a variety of software solutions for companies including Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, IBM and Tyco Retail Solutions. These solutions included Semi-Integrated Payments, Promotions and Loyalty, Omni-channel Point of Sale, and Loss Prevention Analytics. Throughout his career, Robert has been partnering with retailers across the country to help them solve critical business issues.

About APGCashDrawer,LLC- APG Cash Drawer, with over 39 years of experience, manufactures a wide range of highly durable and reliable cash drawers that are delivered quickly to the marketplace. APG has built a reputation as the supplier of choice for cash management solutions for retail, grocery, hospitality, and quick serve for thousands of customers throughout the world. Whether it's our general application cash drawer, custom designed solutions, or the SMARTtill® Intelligent Cash Drawer, our products and brand are differentiated by our ability to deliver innovative technologies that globally enhance efficiency and security at the point of sale. To learn more about our products, visit http://www.cashdrawer.com or call 763-571-5000. Follow us on Twitter at @apgcashdrawer and on Facebook.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/506946/APG_Cash_Drawer.jpg