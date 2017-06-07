AECI Limited - Statement re Water Strategy Presentation

AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Share code AFE ISINZAE000000220
("AECI" or "the Company")
PRESENTATION: AECI WATER STRATEGIC GROWTH PILLAR
AECI shareholders are advised that a presentation focused on the Company's Water strategic growth pillar is being given today, Wednesday, 7 June 2017, in Cape Town, to institutional shareholders from 09:30 (SA time).
The same presentation will be available on AECI's website www.aeci.co.za at or about 09:30 today.
Woodmead, Sandton
7 June 2017
Sponsor:
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)