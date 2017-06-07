AECI Limited - Statement re Water Strategy Presentation

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Share code AFE ISINZAE000000220

("AECI" or "the Company")

PRESENTATION: AECI WATER STRATEGIC GROWTH PILLAR

AECI shareholders are advised that a presentation focused on the Company's Water strategic growth pillar is being given today, Wednesday, 7 June 2017, in Cape Town, to institutional shareholders from 09:30 (SA time).

The same presentation will be available on AECI's website www.aeci.co.za at or about 09:30 today.

Woodmead, Sandton

7 June 2017

Sponsor:

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)