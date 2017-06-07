sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,00 Euro		-0,049
-0,70 %
WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AECI LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
07.06.2017 | 09:31
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

AECI Limited - Statement re Water Strategy Presentation

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Share code AFE ISINZAE000000220

("AECI" or "the Company")

PRESENTATION: AECI WATER STRATEGIC GROWTH PILLAR

AECI shareholders are advised that a presentation focused on the Company's Water strategic growth pillar is being given today, Wednesday, 7 June 2017, in Cape Town, to institutional shareholders from 09:30 (SA time).

The same presentation will be available on AECI's website www.aeci.co.za at or about 09:30 today.

Woodmead, Sandton

7 June 2017

Sponsor:

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


© 2017 PR Newswire