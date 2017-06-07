

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production continued to expand in April, the statistical office INE reported Wednesday.



Industrial production grew by calendar-adjusted 0.7 percent on a yearly basis versus 0.6 percent rise in the previous month.



However, on an unadjusted basis, industrial output logged a sharp decline of 10.2 percent in April, reversing March's 9.2 percent increase.



On a monthly basis, industrial production edged up 0.1 percent in April, in contrast to a 0.3 percent fall in March.



