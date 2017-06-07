Appointment of Federico Arcelli as Managing Partner

Alteon Capital Partners announces the opening of its new office in Monaco. Managing Partner Federico Arcelli will run the Monaco Office and lead all of Alteon's activities across Europe and the Middle East.

Alteon is an international technology venture development firm with headquarters in Cambridge Mass., adjacent to the MIT campus. Alteon was founded in 2007 by George Lauro (former Managing Director of Wall Street firm Wasserstein Perella) and Gil Amelio (former CEO of Apple Computer and National Semiconductor).

We are a team of senior executives from the finance and technology industries. Alteon's partners have raised over $1Billion in equity financing, completed M&A deals exceeding $1.5B in combined value and have built several technology companies to M&A or IPO. We leverage a vast network of C-level relationships across the global financial and corporate ecosystem to transform emergent technology businesses into high-value enterprises.

From the Monaco Office, Alteon will offer a proven platform to technology companies based in Europe and in the Middle East to create new revenue streams, raise capital and develop M&A options:

Capital Raise: We source capital for Clients from Alteon's global investor network of 1000+ Silicon Valley and Wall Street funds and the Corporate investing teams at the world's largest technology companies.

Strategic Partnerships: Alteon applies a global corporate network of Fortune 500 CxO executives to build strategic relationship ecosystems customized to the growth objectives of each Client. We leverage these ecosystems to accelerate growth of our Clients through strategic partnerships, large revenue opportunities and/or direct corporate investment.

High Value M&A: We position Alteon Clients with large, synergistic acquirers in the US and globally. Our years of M&A experience enable us to maximize exit valuations by highlighting our Client's technology, business and market synergies to potential acquirers.

"I am excited about opening Alteon's new office in Monaco, an ideal location to expand our activities with Clients across Europe and Middle East on M&A, corporate partnership and capital raising initiatives," said Federico Arcelli, Alteon's Managing Partner.

George Lauro, Alteon's CEO states, "Alteon has built a successful track record with a large Client base; under Federico's leadership we look forward to accelerating our growth and success."

About Alteon Capital Partners

Alteon Capital Partners (www.alteoncapital.com) is a technology venture development firm, providing access to venture capital, private equity and global corporate development to build companies commercializing market-leading technologies. Alteon's Partners bring decades of CEO and Board level experience in companies ranging from emergent startups to Fortune 500 companies. They have built several technology companies to high-value exit, creating billions of dollars of value. Alteon engages with high potential companies in sectors including cloud-enabled software, biotechnologies, Blockchain, Bitcoin, Ethereum, artificial intelligence and mobile technologies.

