Security Benefit accelerates 125 years of history and innovation with cloud-based contact centre technology

NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of cloud contact centre and inside sales technology that enables businesses to have more successful conversations, today announced that Security Benefit Life Insurance Company, a Kansas-based insurance firm and leader in the U.S. retirement market, achieved $1 billion in new product sales after implementing its ContactWorld for Sales platform.

Founded in 1892 by 11 men with just $11, Security Benefit is one of the fastest growing U.S. retirement companies, offering products in a full range of retirement markets and wealth segments for employers and individuals. The company recently augmented its field-based sales personnel with a home-office-based wholesale team, resulting in a more comprehensive coverage strategy. However, two years ago, the inside sales team hit a plateau regarding revenue-related activities. Security Benefit selected NewVoiceMedia's ContactWorld for Sales solution to boost the sales teams' productivity and efficiency, customise interactions with financial advisors and increase capacity to establish and maintain relationships.

ContactWorld's platform integrates seamlessly with Salesforce and enables click-to-dial functionality, voicemail drop and call list automation to increase both inbound and outbound call activity. Additionally, by displaying a local phone number for associates making outbound calls, the technology has sparked an increase in pick-up rates and return dials. The return calls are automatically routed to the inside sales associate making the call, directly resulting in increased dialogue and improved opportunities for developing relationships with financial advisors. Plus, greater reporting and visibility of sales teams' activity from ContactWorld has allowed Security Benefit to identify and reward its best performers.

After implementing ContactWorld in 2016, Security Benefit has seen remarkable results, including:

$1 billion in new product sales achieved

46 percent improvement in outbound call volume

Third ranked sales desk in the retirement industry by a leading independent expert in the financial community -- a significant rise from the previous ranking of 24th just four years earlier

"Sales are a volume driven reality a numbers game", says Kurt Auleta, Senior Vice President of Distribution Operations at Security Benefit. "Our capacity was constrained by the need to quickly get actionable data, build dial lists and deliver consistent messaging. Our partnership with NewVoiceMedia has enabled our rapid progress in these areas, while helping us build a merit-based system and the culture to back it up".

Scott Sampson, Chief Revenue Officer at NewVoiceMedia, adds, "We're pleased to see that Security Benefit has experienced such incredible success with ContactWorld. Not only has the company noticed a significant improvement in outbound call volume and new product sales, it has created a high-touch sales model that allows the sales team to personalise interactions with financial advisors. And as a cloud solution, ContactWorld will support Security Benefit as it continues to expand its business".

For further information about NewVoiceMedia and to download the case study, visit www.newvoicemedia.com.

About NewVoiceMedia

NewVoiceMedia's cloud contact centre and inside sales platform delivers more successful conversations.

The leading vendor's award-winning customer contact platform helps organisations worldwide build a more personal relationship with every customer or prospect. It joins up all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into your CRM for full access to hard-won data. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, NewVoiceMedia ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.

NewVoiceMedia's 650+ customers include PhotoBox, MobileIron, Lumesse, Vax, JustGiving and Canadian Cancer Society. For more information, visit www.newvoicemedia.com or follow NewVoiceMedia on Twitter @NewVoiceMedia.

About Security Benefit

Security Benefit Life Insurance Company ("Security Benefit"), a Kansas-based insurance company celebrating 125 years in business, is a leader in the U.S. retirement market. Founded in 1892 by 11 men with just $11, the company pioneered life insurance for women and everyday people, and quickly established a tradition of community involvement that continues today. As of 2016 year end, the company together with its affiliates had nearly $35 billion in assets under management, offering products in a full range of retirement markets and wealth segments for employers and individuals. Security Benefit is one of the fastest growing U.S. retirement companies and continues its mission of helping everyday Americans to and through retirement. To learn more about Security Benefit, visit www.securitybenefit.com.

