Legendary Pianist Byron Janis Releases the First Album of a Three Volume Series

NEW YORK, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Piano legend Byron Janis releases Byron Janis Live on Tour, an album of never before released live recordings of performances by the internationally celebrated pianist. It is Maestro Janis' first release of new material in twenty years and celebrates the 70th anniversary of his very first RCA LP recording in 1947 at the age of 19 titled Bach/Liszt, Chopin. Byron Janis Live on Tour is an exclusive compilation of twelve works composed by Haydn, Chopin & Liszt. Included are two pieces composed for stage and screen by Janis himself, a "hot" collaboration on two pianos with Cy Coleman and, finally, a song he composed, "David's Star," for which his son Stefan wrote the lyrics. This album is dedicated to him, who died tragically of a heart attack in February of this year. The album was released by Janis Eleven Enterprises, LTD on May 23 in honor of his 89th birthday, celebrated on March 24, 2017. Each Volume has a limited edition vinyl release.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8108051-byron-janis-live-on-tour-volume-one/

This release is the first of a three CD release musical journey. Next, Maestro Janis will release "Live from Leningrad," a recording made in the early sixties in Russia. This was recorded unbeknownst to him while he was served as US Cultural Ambassador to the Soviet Union and sent to him sixty years later. Then, Byron Janis Live on Tour, Volume II will be available. Similar to Volume I, it will include a compilation of his worldwide live recordings.

About Byron Janis

Byron Janis is renowned as one of the world's greatest pianists. He made his orchestral debut at age 15 with Toscanini's NBC Symphony Orchestra. The following year he was chosen by Vladimir Horowitz as his first student. At 18, he became the youngest artist ever signed to a contract by RCA Victor Records. Two years later, in 1948, he made his Carnegie Hall debut which was hailed as an unparalleled success. He has played with every major symphony orchestra in both the U.S and abroad.

He was the first American artist chosen to participate in the 1960 Cultural Exchange between the United States and the Soviet Union and was hailed on the front page of The New York Times as, "an ambassador in breaking down 'cold war' barriers."

In 2012, EMI released a Byron Janis "Chopin Collection," a compilation of his Chopin recordings featuring, for the first time on one CD, two unknown Chopin waltz manuscripts which he discovered at Yale University (the other two versions he discovered at the Chateau de Thoiry in France).

Paramountis developing a biopic based on his life withMartin Scorseseproducing and Peter Glanz, who is writing the script.

He is married to Maria Cooper, daughter of Hollywood legend Gary Cooper.

Byronjanislive.com

Byronjanis.com

FB:Byron Janis

@byronjanismusic

byronjanismusic

This release is available on Byronjanislive.com, amazon and Itunes.

Please Contact:

Bettina L. Klinger

Brand Varietal, INC

Tel: (917) 930-8654

Email: bklinger@brandvarietal.com