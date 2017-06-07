The Drone Racing League (DRL) And Betfair Announce Partnership For Betting On Professional Drone Racing

Betfair to offer first-ever professional drone race betting at DRL Allianz World Championship, taking place at Iconic Alexandra Palace on 13 June

LONDON, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The Drone Racing League (DRL), the global leader in professional drone racing, today announced a partnership with Betfair to offer race betting at the final race of the Allianz World Championship circuit next Tuesday, 13 June at the iconic Alexandra Palace. The championship race will be the UK's first professional drone race and will be held as part of London Tech Week, Europe's largest festival of technology taking place from 12-16th June, featuring 6 of the world's greatest FPV (first person view) pilots.

Drone racing combines the thrill of pod-racing from Star Wars with the real world adrenaline-filled racing of Formula 1, and the Championship Race will be the first DRL event open to spectators. Fans can purchase tickets to see the action live: http://www.alexandrapalace.com/whats-on/drone-racing-league-season-finale-allianz-world-championship-2017/

"Drone racing is a sport made for betting," said DRL CEO/Founder Nicholas Horbaczewski. "It combines the raw thrill of short track racing with the complexity and strategy of motor sports. The Allianz World Championship race will be the first time a live audience will see the thrill of professional drone racing up close, and the inclusion of betting will make it that much more exciting for fans. We're so excited to be able to bring this experience to drone racing with Paddy Power Betfair, a global leader in betting."

Betting on-site will focus on two bets, including individual heat winners for each of the seven heats as well as the overall winner of the Allianz World Championship, and spectators will be able to bet on the racing with the Betfair Sportsbook app.

Stephen Mault, Head of Marketing for Betfair said: "This is a great opportunity and we're excited to see how a partnership like this will play out for us in the future given the rise in popularity of the sport of drone racing. Innovation and technology are the lifeblood of everything we do at Betfair and we are committed to constantly finding ways of enhancing and improving the experience of our customers."

The 2017 Drone Racing League season will broadcast in more than 75 countries around the world, on partner channels including ESPN, Sky Sports, ProSiebenSat.1, Disney XD and OSN starting June. DRL's '16 season reached more than 75 million fans around the world, including more than 30 million broadcast viewers and more than 45 millioÂn views of its digital content.

ABOUT DRL

DRL is the premier drone racing circuit for elite FPV pilots around the world. A technology, sports and media company, DRL combines world-class media and proprietary technology to create thrilling drone racing content with mass appeal. In 2017 DRL is hosting a global series of six races, the Allianz World Championship, to be broadcast on ESPN, Sky Sports, Prosieben and other leading broadcast channels around the world. Founded by Nicholas Horbaczewski in 2015, DRL is a privately held company headquartered in NYC. For more information on the 2017 race season, visitwww.drl.io. To join the conversation, follow DRL on Facebook atfacebook.com/thedroneracingleague, on Twitter@DroneRaceLeague, and on Instagram@thedroneracingleague.

About Betfair

Betfair is one of the world's largestinternational online sports betting providers and pioneered the betting exchange in 2000. In addition to its betting exchange, Betfair Sportsbook runs a full suite of online Sports betting and Gaming products. Betfair's innovative heritage remains and we have continued to break new ground with recent product innovations including 'Cash Out', 'Price Rush' and 'Acca Edge'.