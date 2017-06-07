Research Now Introduces SmartAR' Automated Research

Feature-rich solution delivers efficiency and faster time to insights

LONDON, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Research Now, the global leader in digital research data and solutions, announces the launch of SmartAR', an intelligent automated research solution that allows marketers to quickly and cost-effectively conduct agile research.

SmartAR' is available in standard, modular, and custom versions:

SmartAR' Standard uses pre-configured templates, developed based on Research Now's experience producing and running research studies for over 3,000 clients worldwide. Current templates include: attitude & usage, brand health, customer satisfaction, share of wallet, concept test, creative test, and employee culture.

SmartAR' Modular provides access to a suite of modules that allows clients the flexibility to design a research template with a set of configured question types. Current modules include: market profiles and demographics, category familiarity and use, product satisfaction, key performance characteristics, purchase intent, and share of wallet.

SmartAR' Custom offers clients the flexibility to create a proprietary survey template. With consultative support from Research Now, clients can create a repeatable solution using existing research, and collect accurate benchmark measurements over time.

All three versions of SmartAR' studies are initiated through an online form and are generally completed within a few business days. Results are delivered in real-time via an online dashboard, and users have the ability to filter, download, and share the data. SmartAR' decreases cost and errors while increasing overall productivity and quality, giving more time for strategic-level thinking.

Additional benefits of SmartAR' include:

A standardised, flexible approach to solve even the most complex business challenges

Faster "speed to insight"

Real-time reporting with visibility into progress and results

Easy-to-use dashboard visualisations with the ability export raw data and graphics

Ability to focus on research strategy, rather than implementation

Collect, manage, and measure results against norms and benchmarks

"In developing SmartAR' with clients and agencies, there was vast enthusiasm about the ease of use of the dashboards and the ability to present data in digestible, easy-to-understand formats," said Adam Ramage, Product Manager at Research Now. "We're excited to offer this expanded solution to our clients in a version that best suits their research needs."

"Research Now has a history of delivering innovative solutions, and SmartAR' is no different," said Senior Vice President of Product Management, Mayer Danzig. "SmartAR' Automated Research goes beyond the time and cost savings that technology offers, and enables marketers to conduct intelligent research at the speed of business."

For more information, please visit: https://www.researchnow.com/products-services/automated-research/?lang=gb.

