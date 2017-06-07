Sun Hung Kai Financial completes acquisition of UK specialist brokerage firm NSBO

A boost to Everbright Securities' internationalisation

HONG KONG, June 7,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Hung Kai Financial ("SHKF") announced it has closed the acquisition of 100% of UK specialist brokerage and research firm North Square Blue Oak Limited ("NSBO"), following strategic cooperation between the two parties that started in early 2016 and with approval from UK regulators. Subsequently, NSBO has been renamed Sun Hung Kai Financial (UK) Ltd ("SHKF (UK)"). Through the acquisition, SHKF will now have the ability to conduct institutional brokerage, specialist research and corporate finance businesses in the UK.

Established in 2003 and headquartered in London with an office in Beijing, SHKF (UK) is a member of the London Stock Exchange. SHKF (UK) provides services to leading global institutional investors in financial centres including those in Europe and the United States, as well as Hong Kong and Singapore. The firm is specialised in serving large and medium-sized institutional clients whose AUM amounts to over US$2 billion each. In addition to its signature products including China's macro policy research, it offers specialist equity execution trading services that cover the markets in Europe, Asia and the United States. Since January 2016, SHKF and SHKF (UK) have been engaged in wide-ranging business exchanges and collaboration in the sharing of research products, transaction services, customer and project referrals, and exchange of staff. As part of Everbright Securities/ SHKF, SHKF (UK)'s clients will benefit from enhanced China research and execution capabilities, increased dealflow, and an even better proximity to the global macroeconomic themes that drive their investment decisions.

The Hong Kong and Shanghai dual-listed Everbright Securities Company Limited ("Everbright Securities") is the major shareholder of SHKF. The acquisition not only expands Everbright Securities' business to the European markets, but also further develops its international sales and transaction networks and enlarges its global customer base. The deal is a strategic move in Everbright Securities' internationalisation. With the transaction completed, SHKF and SHKF (UK) are set to have the depth and breadth of their business cooperation enhanced further, by which they can join forces to provide their domestic and foreign customers with trading services of financial products, and corporate finance, asset management and other integrated financial services.



About Sun Hung Kai Financial Limited

Sun Hung Kai Financial Limited ("SHKFL"), with its foundation dating back to 1969, is a 70%-owned subsidiary of Everbright Securities Company Limited ("Everbright Securities", SSE: 601788, HKEX: 6178).

Operating under the Sun Hung Kai Financial brand as well as the SHK Direct and SHK Private sub-brands, SHKFL has two core business segments, Wealth Management and Brokerage, and Capital Markets. It offers customised wealth management and investment solutions for retail, corporate and institutional clients. Backed by Everbright Securities, SHKFL provides greater access for Hong Kong and Mainland investors to a broad range of products and services.

SHKFL has an extensive branch and office network in Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China, and offers a diversified financial trading platform to its customers. SHKFL, through its subsidiaries, currently has about HK$96.3 billion* in assets under management, custody and/or advice. For more information, please visit www.shkf.com.

*As of 31 March 2017

