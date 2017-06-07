Media Impact Partners with Vidazoo to Boost Axel Springer's Digital Video Revenues

BERLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

One of Germany's largest media powerhouses, Media Impact, part of Axel Springer SE, partners with Tel Aviv based video tech platform Vidazoo to manage and optimize its video ad delivery across its digital publishing brands.

The partnership is expected to help drive company-wide efforts around video monetization and growth. Many companies are struggling with yield management and latency issues deriving from the inefficiency of multiple video ad formats and the lack of supported technology. Vidazoo's yield management platform will be implemented and responsible for all Media Impact's video demand management and optimization. The product is mainly known for its ability to handle multiple ad requests (which is similar to display header bidding only on the server side), vast targeting capabilities, and complete automation when it comes to programmatic demand optimization. "Based on our existing partnerships, we were able to prove a 50% uplift in revenues and fill rate," says Daniel Slivkin, Vidazoo's CEO and Co-Founder.

Online video has grown very fast in the last three years since the rapid shift of budgets from traditional TV to pre-roll. The technology is still evolving in this space and Vidazoo was one of the first companies to develop high end technology to handle these growing pains for publishers.

While Vidazoo mostly focuses on the US market, Europe is coming up after signing the deal with Media Impact.

"Since we are a start-up company, we pick our partnerships very carefully so that we can provide a significant uplift and solve real problems. Growth is important, but keeping our current partners satisfied is our main priority and this is what we are focusing on," comments Daniel Slivkin.

Vidazoo is a video content and yield management platform. Founded in 2013, the Tel Aviv based company focuses primarily on building smart automation tools to help publishers manage multiple video placements and optimize demand under the same platform. Its rich product portfolio includes an HTML5 video player, adserver, yield management platform, and most recently, a video discovery platform which saves precious time for journalists by auto embedding editorial videos onto related articles in real time.

