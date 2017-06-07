Fractus Announces a Licensing Renewal with Japanese Client

BARCELONA, Spain, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Fractus announces today that it has signed an agreement with a major international Japanese client to renew the license of the worldwide Fractus patent portfolio. The client is a world leading supplier of mobile phones, electronic components, printers, copiers and semiconductor packages. The terms of the agreement are confidential. Fractus VP Licensing, Mr. Jordi Ilario commented at the signing of the agreement: "The renewal of this license agreement confirms the strength of our patent portfolio."

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/519144/Fractus_Logo.jpg )



(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/519145/Intralink_Logo.jpg )



Intralink, a leading provider of market access and business development services to companies targeting China and other Asian markets, was appointed by Fractus to help them with the business development activities. "Japanese device manufacturers are very sophisticated and helping Fractus to achieve licensing deals it is very satisfying for us because it means also helping to develop technologies across the regions", said Intralink Japan director, Mr. Will Jasprizza.

About Fractus

Fractus is an early pioneer in developing internal antennas for smartphones, tablets and other wireless Internet of Things devices and holds an intellectual property rights portfolio of more than 30 inventions protected through over 120 patents and patent applications in the United States, Europe and Asia. Among the numerous awards and honours the company has received for its innovative work, Fractus was named a 2005 Davos World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer and one of Red Herring's top innovative companies for 2006. It also won the 2004 Frost & Sullivan Award for technological innovation and the 2010 National Communication Award of the Catalan Government in the telecommunications category. A team of Fractus inventors was finalist for the EPO European Inventor Award 2014. On November 2015, Fractus was awarded Academiae Dilecta by the Spanish Royal Engineering Academy and on April 2017 received the "European Inspiring Company Award" by the London Stock Exchange and the Elite Group. For further information, visit http://www.fractus.com

For Media Inquiries please contact: marketing@fractus.com

About Intralink

Intralink helps companies build their businesses in Asia. Through a team of over 70 full-time people, Intralink offers a low risk, cost effective and practical means to enter new markets, generate revenues, and establish an in-country presence. For more information visit http://www.intralinkgroup.com .