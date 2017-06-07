Isansys Lifecare Opens European Headquarters in Brandenburg-Berlin Cluster

OXFORD, England, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Isansys Lifecare, the leader in new generation wireless patient monitoring systems, today announces the establishment of Isansys Lifecare Europe GmbH.

Located in the Brandenburg-Berlin Cluster - Europe's largest and most diversified source of new technology and a hotspot for life sciences - the new company is now fully operational and is offering Isansys' real-time and predictive patient data solutions to the German-speaking healthcare markets now preparing for digital reform.

The aim of the facility is to help reshape the future of healthcare across Europe for patients and healthcare professionals.

Keith Errey, CEO of Isansys, said:

"We started our global commercial rollout programme with the establishment of Isansys (India) Pvt Ltd in Bangalore and have delivered PSE systems to Norway, Denmark, Singapore, and the US. We are looking forward to Isansys Europe GmbH providing a model for the continued successful roll-out of our services globally."

Isansys has created the PatientStatusEngine (PSE),an automated, wireless, remote patient monitoring platform.

Using smart wearable sensors to collect and analysevital signs, healthcare professionals can, for the first time, access real-time, continuous and predictive data in hospital, at home, or in a community setting. They can then use this information to act more quickly on critical patient data. This approach improves patient outcomes, reduces costs, shortens hospital stays and facilitates proactive care.

The PSE frees the patient from the tyranny of cables and wires, removes the need for paper charts and manages observations based on clinical need. This new generation technology helps reduce time spent on routine tasks and frees up nursing time to care. Patient deterioration is detected earlier and escalated to the relevant doctor or specialist team, ensuring faster treatment which can save lives.

Isansys Europe GmbH has appointed Michael Heinlein as Managing Director. Previously, Michael was managing director of Go-To-Market in Health Care in Germany and was managing director and cofounder at Mednovo GmbH in Berlin.

Michael said:

"I am delighted to be involved in this exciting new venture. Isansys offers innovative, smart solutions to healthcare challenges. We will be working closely with the Brandenburg Eco-System to help build an innovative approach towards a stronger healthcare infrastructure, in line with the EU Health Strategy."

