Stockholm, June 7, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that Evolution Gaming Group AB (short name: EVO), a large cap company within the consumer services sector, has started trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Evolution Gaming Group is the 48th company to list at Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2017.



Evolution Gaming Group develops, produces, markets and licenses fully-integrated B2B Live Casino solutions to gaming operators. The group delivers its solutions to 100+ gaming operators across Europe and currently employs about 3,800 people, primarily in Latvia and Malta. Evolution Gaming Group was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.evolutiongaming.com.



"The list change is an important milestone for Evolution Gaming," said Martin Carlesund, CEO of Evolution Gaming. "Our public journey started in 2015 with the listing on Nasdaq First North Premier and now continues on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market. The change is another confirmation of the company's continued development. A listing on the main list will further enhance the brand and support our growth."



"We welcome Evolution Gaming Group to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "We are excited to see yet another company grow and transfer from Nasdaq First North Premier to the main market, and we look forward to supporting Evolution Gaming Group with the increased investor exposure that comes with a main market listing."



