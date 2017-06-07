sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

43,972 Euro		-0,033
-0,08 %
WKN: A14QFJ ISIN: SE0006826046 Ticker-Symbol: E3G 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB43,972-0,08 %