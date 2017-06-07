The 5 MW plant will be located at a cement factory near Otavi owned by local manufacturer Ohorongo Cement. The project is being developed by German independent power producer SunEQ four Investment.

The German independent power producer SunEQ four Investment will build a 5 MW PV power plant near Otavi, Namibia. The plant, which has a required investment of NAD 100 million ($7.8 million), will be constructed by the company's local partner Hungileni CC.

The project is scheduled to come online by the end of this year. The plant, which is located near the cement factory of local cement producer Ohorongo Cement, will power the facility under a 15-year PPA.

Construction on the project will start once Namibia's Electricity Control Board will have granted ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...