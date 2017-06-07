

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade gap widened in April from a year ago, preliminary figures from Finland Customs Office showed Wednesday.



The trade deficit climbed to EUR 325 million in April from EUR 280 million in the corresponding month last year.



Both the value of exports and imports grew by 5.0 percent year-over-year in April. Exports to EU countries rose 3.0 percent and those to non-EU countries by 6.0 percent.



During the January to April period, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 995 million versus EUR 1.2 billion deficit in the same period of 2016.



