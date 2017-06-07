

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber has fired more than 20 employees following its internal investigation over sexual harassment, discrimination, and unprofessional behavior, Bloomberg reported.



As per the report, employees were notified at a staff meeting that the company has investigated 215 harassment claims, in which 100 required no action, 57 were still being reviewed and 31 people were in training or counseling.



The investigation was initiated in February after a former engineer, Susan Fowler, published a blog post about her repeated complaints about sexual harassment and discrimination at the ride-hailing company. Fowler then alleged that Uber did little more than issue a warning.



The company brought on the law firm Perkins Coie LLP to investigate Fowler's harassment allegations.



In a separate investigation, the company hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and Tammy Albarran, both partners at law firm Covington & Burling, to examine Uber's workplace practices.



Following the investigation, employees were told that those fired were terminated for various reasons, including sexual harassment, bullying, retaliation and discrimination.



As per reports, the latest firings were the first concrete steps by the company to correct its course.



