Ganapati plc - Clarification announcement on Trading Update

PR Newswire
London, June 7
7 June 2016
Ganapati Plc
("Ganapati" or "the Company")
Clarification announcement on Trading Update
The announcement released by Ganapati plc on 2 June 2017 at 12.38, erroneously stated the Company's Corporate Adviser as "ISDX Corporate Adviser".
The Company would like to clarify that the announcement disclosed should read "NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser", as stated below.
The Directors of Ganapati Plc accept responsibility for this announcement
CORPORATE ADVISER AND CONTACT DETAILS:
Ganapati plc
Tony Drury
Chairman
Telephone: 07973 737284
NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:
Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott - Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com