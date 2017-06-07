Ganapati plc - Clarification announcement on Trading Update

7 June 2016

Ganapati Plc

("Ganapati" or "the Company")

Clarification announcement on Trading Update

The announcement released by Ganapati plc on 2 June 2017 at 12.38, erroneously stated the Company's Corporate Adviser as "ISDX Corporate Adviser".

The Company would like to clarify that the announcement disclosed should read "NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser", as stated below.

The Directors of Ganapati Plc accept responsibility for this announcement

CORPORATE ADVISER AND CONTACT DETAILS:

Ganapati plc

Tony Drury

Chairman

Telephone: 07973 737284

NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott - Corporate Finance

James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820