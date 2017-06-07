Product Announcement: THOMAS SABO Shines with Royalty Range From Autumn/Winter 2017

LAUF A.D. PEGNITZ, Germany, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Glorious ornamentation, graphic modern details and plays of colour in royal blue, purple and dark green - THOMAS SABO is entering royal terrain for the first time with the new Royalty range from the 2017 Autumn/Winter Jewellery Collection.

"In the Royalty range, we have interpreted the stylistics of the Victorian era in a modern manner. The elaborate ornamentation makes each item of jewellery an elegant fashion statement," says THOMAS SABO Creative Director Susanne Kölbli about the inspiration. The richly detailed cross pendant and choker, as well as the feminine rings, earrings and bracelets of the range are made of 925 Sterling silver, some with 18k rose gold plating, and were forged by hand in a vintage line structure. Each item of jewellery is finished with high-quality stone embellishments.

As part of the international THOMAS SABO Autumn/Winter press conferences for 2017, from 8 June 2017, the company will present the Royalty range, together with other new designs for its jewellery and watch collections,to representatives of the press worldwide in metropolises such as Berlin, Paris, London, Zurich, Vienna, Madrid, Stockholm, Toronto, Sydney, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

The Royalty range is available from 1 July 2017 in all THOMAS SABO shops and shop-in-shops, at http://www.thomassabo.com and through selected partners.

About THOMASSABO

THOMASSABO is one of the globally-leading jewellery and watches companies, designing, selling and distributing lifestyle products for women and men. The company, established in 1984 by Thomas Sabo in Lauf an der Pegnitz, Germany, operates around 300 of its own shops across all five continents with a total of around 1,860 employees. THOMASSABO also collaborates globally with approximately 2,800 trade partners.

